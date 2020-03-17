Established in 2013, MMT is a full-service property/casualty broker with a focus on serving the building materials, energy, waste, construction and transportation industries

Image: Gallagher acquires insurance broker MMT. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann.)

Arthur J. Gallagher announced the acquisition of McConnell, Manit & Trout Insurance Services (MMT). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2013, MMT is a full-service property/casualty broker with a focus on serving the building materials, energy, waste, construction and transportation industries. It services clients across the United States from offices in San Louis Obispo and Fresno, California; Reno, Nevada; and Boise, Idaho. Rick McConnell, Mike Manit, Doug Trout and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher’s Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

“MMT will deepen our expertise in several key industries and brings us significant growth opportunities. The team is also a great cultural fit,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am delighted to welcome Rick, Mike, Doug and their associates to our growing global enterprise.”

