Arthur J. Gallagher has acquired Manhattan, Kansas-based Darrell Phillips, Inc., dba DPI Benefits. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Image: Gallagher acquires DPI Benefits. Photo: Courtesy of adamr/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Operating since 2008, DPI Benefits is an independent benefits broker and consultant offering qualified retirement plans and group benefits to hospitals and other businesses throughout the state of Kansas. Darrell Phillips and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Jerry Roberts, head of Gallagher’s Heartland region employee benefits consulting and brokerage division, and Jeff Leonard, National Financial and Retirement Services practice leader.

“DPI Benefits is a highly specialized benefits consultant with solid client relationships that offers strong cross-selling opportunities with Gallagher’s other brokerage operations,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am very pleased to welcome Darrell and his associates to Gallagher.”

Source: Company Press Release