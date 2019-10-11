DTPH is an e-commerce affinity platform focused on the efficient acquisition, conversion and retention of professional liability (E&O) insurance policyholders in the allied healthcare and wellness fields

Image: Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Direct To PolicyHolder (DTPH). Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida-based The Doyle Group, Inc. and its affiliates, collectively doing business as Direct To PolicyHolder (DTPH). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, DTPH is an e-commerce affinity platform focused on the efficient acquisition, conversion and retention of professional liability (E&O) insurance policyholders in the allied healthcare and wellness fields. Nick Doyle and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Gallagher’s North American Affinity operations.

“DTPH is an excellent addition to our growing Gallagher Affinity operations, enhancing our strengths by targeting an important customer segment,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am very happy to welcome Nick and his associates to our growing global team.”

“DTPH brings Gallagher deep expertise in next-generation ecommerce marketing, focused on professional liability programs for independent contractors in the allied healthcare professions,” Mr. Garvin added. “They accomplish this through proprietary digital marketing protocols, attribution modeling and affinity channel marketing.”

Source: Company Press Release