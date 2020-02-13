Founded in 1986, Affiliated Benefit Consultants offers a full suite of benefits consulting services to clients throughout the US

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Oakbrook, Illinois-based Affiliated Benefit Consultants, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1986, Affiliated Benefit Consultants offers a full suite of benefits consulting services to clients throughout the United States. John Araujo and his associates will continue to operate in their current location under the direction of Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher’s Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

“Affiliated Benefit Consultants is a growth-oriented benefit consultant with a great reputation and a strong culture that is closely aligned with our own,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am delighted to welcome John and his associates to our growing, global team.”

