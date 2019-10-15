The acquisition of the Helsingborg, Sweden-based Proinova, expands Gallagher’s position in the Scandinavian market

Image: Gallagher expands its presence in Sweden by acquiring Proinova. Photo: Courtesy of Andy H/Pixabay.

Insurance brokerage giant Arthur J. Gallagher has acquired Helsingborg, Sweden-based insurance broker Proinova for an undisclosed amount.

Proinova was founded by CEO Sten Eriksson in 1989. The brokerage specialises in offering group solutions for the real estate sector, offering insurance, loss prevention training and claims advocacy services for trade association members.

It also serves clients across several related areas including municipalities, hotels and conferences, business property and individual real estate owners.

With the deal now complete, Sten Eriksson and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the leadership of Gallagher Scandinavian operations head Anders Mjaaland,

Arthur J. Gallagher chairman, president and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., said “Proinova is a strong, family run business that extends Gallagher’s geographic presence into the southern region of Sweden, and expands our capabilities and product offering to clients across Scandinavia.

“I am delighted to welcome Sten and his associates to our growing global team.”

Proinova’s geographic location fits well within Gallagher’s operations

Gallagher International division CEO Vyvienne Wade said: “Proinova is an impressive business, with high-quality people who focus on culture and clients first and foremost, just as we do at Gallagher.

“Their location in the south of Sweden is an excellent geographic fit with our existing operations, as we look to continue our strategic growth in Scandinavia.”

Few days ago, Gallagher acquired Garrett-Stotz, a Louisville, Kentucky-based full-service commercial and personal lines property/casualty and benefits agency, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1931, Garrett-Stotz Company specialises in construction/surety, real estate and auto dealers.

Bill Kantlehner III, Tom Mitchell, Don Mucci and their team will continue to operate from Louisville under the guidance of Gallagher’s Mid-South Region retail property/casualty brokerage operations head Bumpy Triche and Gallagher Heartland Region employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations head Jerry Roberts.

Last month, the broking giant also agreed to acquire Michigan-based LSG Insurance Partners. Founded in 1968, LSG Insurance Partners is an independent insurance, risk management and consulting services agency in Michigan.

It offers wide range of employee benefits, commercial property/casualty, private client and merger and acquisition services and coverages to clients throughout the Midwest and across the US.