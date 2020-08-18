Thames will join Ardonagh’s suite of MGA brands and will operate within Geo Specialty Group Holdings Limited

Ardonagh Group announces acquisition of Thames Underwriting. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

The Ardonagh Group (“the Group”) announces the acquisition of Thames Underwriting (“Thames”), a specialist MGA providing insurance solutions to brokers across the Construction, Leisure and Commercial sectors.

Thames will join Ardonagh’s suite of MGA brands and will operate within Geo Specialty Group Holdings Limited.

Headquartered in Leigh-on-Sea and powered by a 30-strong team of experts, Thames has partnerships with a wide network of more than 600 independent brokers and operates a number of delegated underwriting authorities on behalf of Lloyd’s and A rated Insurers including Allianz, AXA XL, Liberty, and QBE.

Commenting on the news today, Derek Coles, Ardonagh’s CEO of MGA Binders and Facilities said:

“As a strong brand with brokers across the UK known for their professional underwriting approach and hands-on service proposition, Thames is a great addition to Ardonagh’s suite of MGA brands.

“With a proven track record and access to specialist schemes, facilities and bespoke products, Thames’ team of highly experienced underwriters further bolsters the Group’s specialist MGA with Geo Underwriting increasing capability, particularly in construction, and greatly expanding on the breadth and depth of products we have to offer the UK’s regional market, with a specific emphasis on independent brokers. We look forward to working together in their next growth chapter.”

Thames’ Managing Director Keith Syrett added:

“Having set up the business with Philip Thomas in 2010, we’re delighted to now be joining The Ardonagh Group and join a host of industry leading brands.

We believe this is a fantastic opportunity for the business, propelling us towards our goal of being a market leading MGA in our sector“

With new products planned and an increase in regional presence, we’re committed as ever to UK brokers and look forward to further developing these relationships.”

Source: Company Press Release