Consumers can easily insure their FUV, licensed for use on public roads, by getting in touch with a Progressive agent for a quote

Arcimoto announces insurance for its pure electric FUV. (Credit: Arcimoto Inc.)

Arcimoto, makers of the fun utility vehicle (FUV), Rapid Responder, and Deliverator—affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets— announced motorcycle insurance for the FUV is now being offered by Progressive, America’s #1 motorcycle insurance company.

“As a new vehicle company, creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience is critical for Arcimoto’s future growth, and that includes high-quality, affordable insurance options,” said Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer. “To have Progressive, the top provider of motorcycle insurance in the nation, offer coverage on our vehicles is a significant validation of our product family and a big win for our customers.”

An affordable everyday electric vehicle for everyone, the FUV is a motorcycle-class vehicle priced at $19,900 before gas savings, available tax credits, and rebates. The FUV has a top speed of 75 mph, an estimated city driving range of 102 miles per charge, and comes pre-loaded with heated seats, heated grips, Bluetooth speakers, lockable rear storage, and a Level 1 charging cable. HOV lane access and Rockstar Parking come standard.

