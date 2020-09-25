Applied Marketing Automation to help Copeland Insurance in quickly creating and tracking marketing email campaigns

Copeland Insurance Group selects Applied Marketing Automation for automating marketing communications. (Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)

Applied Systems said that Copeland Insurance Group, a Texan insurance agency, has selected its marketing automation application for automating its marketing communications.

According to the insurance software solutions provider, its Applied Marketing Automation will help the insurance agency in rapidly building and tracking marketing email campaigns. Besides, it will help in dispatching relevant, timely content to the company’s property and casualty (P&C) and benefits customers and prospects.

Applied Marketing Automation is claimed by the insurtech company to be the first natively integrated marketing automation application in the industry. The application is expected to help Copeland Insurance Group to market it products to the right audience with the appropriate message at the right time.

Copeland Insurance Group P&C training supervisor Jen Wingate said: “At Copeland Insurance Group, we have a strong Benefits book of business and are looking to expand our P&C book of business through better cross-selling strategies.

“Applied Marketing Automation will allow us to build targeted campaigns to create prospects out of our current customers with agency-branded content that speaks to the value of the P&C advice we provide.”

Applied Systems said that Applied Marketing Automation will be integrated directly into Applied Epic, a cloud-based software for agency management to automate business operations.

Applied Marketing Automation will extend the value of the agency management system, said the company. This will be through the elimination of the time and expense of handling separate, disparate marketing automation, and content management systems.

Furthermore, the application is said to enable agencies and brokerages to instantly launch marketing communications from the management system. This ranges from one off communications to strong marketing campaigns, said Applied Systems.

How Copeland Insurance can leverage the marketing automation application from Applied Systems

The insurtech company claimed that the application offers access to insurance specific content library with a dedicated editorial team for maintaining assets up-to-date.

Applied Marketing Automation also helps in tracking any marketing-pertaining activities produced by campaigns back into the agency management system.

Applied Systems product management executive vice president Michael Howe said: “Agencies with multiple lines of business have the opportunity to cross-sell to customers with the help of targeted marketing activities.

“Applied Marketing Automation will enable Copeland Insurance to be more targeted in their marketing efforts and automate the build, execution, and tracking of marketing campaigns for higher renewals conversion and cross-selling opportunities.”