Aon launches digital cyber insurance for small and middle market businesses. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced the launch of a digital insurance solution for small and middle market businesses. With this new offering, businesses across a wide spectrum of industries can go through the full end-to-end process of buying and managing cyber and professional liability insurance online. They also have access to an insurance specialist to walk through the application process and coverage details.

This digital insurance solution is designed for any business generating up to $100 million in annual revenue across sectors including retail, technology, professional services, manufacturing, and more. The new offering builds on other insurance products that Aon has recently introduced to middle market businesses, providing clients with access to a seamless platform to help manage all of their insurance coverages under this offering in one place.

“As the world becomes increasingly interconnected online, cyber risks pose a growing threat to small and middle market businesses, which may have limited technology and security resources,” said Christian Hoffman, CEO, Cyber Solutions North America at Aon. “With our online platform, we are making cyber insurance coverage incredibly accessible. We can also help businesses of various sizes protect themselves against risks including data breach, ransomware, contractual liability, media liability, business interruption, social engineering, and more.”

By leveraging CoverWallet, the insurtech startup Aon acquired in January 2020, Aon is further expanding the solutions and services it provides to 30 million small and medium-sized U.S. businesses. New and existing clients now benefit from a dedicated team for small and middle market businesses, a user-friendly digital platform, and self-service tools.

