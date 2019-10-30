This high-growth affinity business unit chose Majesco based on its deep cloud experience, strong customer references and proven track record for delivering speed to implementation, speed to market, and speed to value

Image: Aon Affinity chooses Majesco’s P&C Core Suite. Photo: Courtesy of Geographer/Wikipedia

Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced that Aon Affinity, a division of Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), chose Majesco solutions to fuel the high-growth potential of its business.

Aon Affinity specializes in customized insurance programs and specialty solutions for 200+ organizations worldwide and considers technology platforms as the backbone of its global operations, critical to efficiency, growth and profitability.

By replacing complex, legacy applications from multiple products, carriers, programs and channels with Majesco P&C Core Suite on Majesco CloudInsurer combined with Majesco Enterprise Data Warehouse and Majesco Insurance and Data Analytics Platform, Aon Affinity will be able to significantly increase its speed to market with customized products and services for its diverse affinity groups, while optimizing their operations and improving their business insights.

The transformation initiative includes implementation of the Majesco platform across 100-plus programs covering over 20 products and more than 15 unique affinity markets. After an eight-week proof-of-concept to build out four lines of business with Aon Affinity’s specific business rules and flows, they chose Majesco based on its innovative technology, deep cloud experience and customer references, a proven track record for delivering speed to implementation, to market, and to value – and extensive knowledge of the insurance commercial and specialty lines of business.

“Following a rigorous evaluation process, we chose Majesco based on their unique value proposition, which combined speed, extensive business capabilities and content with cloud maturity,” commented Darrin Hebert, CIO at Aon Affinity. “With today’s rapidly expanding affinity market, the ability to deliver customized, innovative products with speed, quality and scalability is crucial to our growth strategy. Majesco’s impressive track record stood apart from the competition. We are excited about tapping the future growth potential with Majesco as our partner.”

“Aon Affinity is long recognized as a pioneer and leader in the insurance industry and we are thrilled to work with them to strengthen that position with our cloud and SaaS based solutions,” commented Ed Ossie, Chief Operating Officer at Majesco. “Majesco is committed across all levels of the organization to partner with Aon Affinity as they transform their business to compete in a new era of insurance that demands agility, innovation, speed and customer value. We look forward to helping them shape the future of their business and the future of insurance.”

Source: Company Press Release