Aon, an insurance brokerage firm, has acquired a 49% stake in Anviti Insurance Brokers, a composite insurance brokerage firm based in India, for an undisclosed amount.

Promoted by Catamaran Ventures, Anviti has been licensed since 2017 and has been offering insurance and reinsurance broking services to corporate clients in India.

The firm has eight offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR (Gurugram), Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Kolkata and Chennai.

Aon Asia Pacific CEO Sandeep Malik said: “I welcome the Anviti team to the Aon family. We are excited about the innovation that Aon can bring to our clients in India, create exciting new opportunities for our colleagues and realise the full potential of our firm in a dynamic market.”

The strategic investment will allow the Indian insurance brokerage firm to further strengthen its operations in the country and continue to offer better services to its customers.

Anviti’s team will continue to operate from its positions while accessing Aon’s technology and operations infrastructure to ensure optimum client experience.

Anviti Insurance Brokers CEO Jonathan Pipe said: “I am excited to transition Anviti into the Aon world as we continue to help Indian businesses prepare for the new better. We have strong capabilities in India and have established trusted advisory relationships since we started operations in 2017.

“I look forward to building upon this platform and accelerating results for our clients, colleagues and communities.”

Catamaran Ventures president MD Ranganath said: “We welcome Aon as a partner strengthening Anviti’s presence as a leading, well-respected corporate insurance broking firm in India.

“Anviti aims to deliver client value with utmost integrity and this partnership with Aon will further catalyse the next course of growth for Anviti.”

