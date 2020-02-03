ANZ today announced it had successfully completed the sale of its OnePath Pensions & Investments (OnePath P&I) business to IOOF Holdings Limited (IOOF).
The final sale price of $850 million included ~$25 million that ANZ had already received for the sale of its Aligned Dealer Groups in October 2018.
ANZ estimates proceeds from the transaction will increase its CET1 capital ratio by ~20 basis points. This business has been reported within ANZ’s financial results as part of Discontinued Operations since 1H18.
This successful transaction also completes ANZ’s multi-year strategy to simplify its Wealth business which began in 2016.
