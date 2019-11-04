Anthem is giving its members access to wellness services, including nutritional support, in-home support, respite care, and pest control

Image: Anthem Blue Cross expands benefits and services in healthcare plans. Photo: Courtesy of everydayplus/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Anthem Blue Cross (Anthem) announced today enhancements to its wellness services offered in many of the company’s 2020 Medicare Advantage plans. As part of its commitment to helping consumers improve their health and well-being, Anthem is giving its members access to wellness services, including nutritional support, in-home support, respite care, and pest control. Anthem recognizes that these types of social and support services can be drivers of good health, are important to Medicare-eligible consumers, and can be key factors when individuals make enrollment choices in this year’s Medicare annual election period.

The package of wellness services will be offered to many consumers enrolled in select counties in the following 2020 Medicare Advantage plans: Anthem MediBlue Coordination Plus (HMO), Anthem MediBlue Select (HMO), Anthem MediBlue Extra (HMO), Anthem MediBlue Value Plus (HMO), Anthem MediBlue StartSmart Plus (HMO), Anthem MediBlue Connect Plus (HMO), Anthem MediBlue Breathe (HMO C-SNP), Anthem MediBlue Diabetes (HMO C-SNP), and Anthem MediBlue Heart (HMO C-SNP).

“When we looked at the underlying medical, behavioral, and environmental obstacles our members face, we designed an expanded menu of wellness services,” said Josh Martin, President of Anthem’s Medicare West Region. “Last year, we led the industry in offering robust Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits, and saw strong demand for services such as alternative medicine, transportation, and the allowance for assistive devices. Our 2020 benefits will help remove hurdles to healthier living for our Medicare Advantage members by expanding our social and support benefits.”

Members who are enrolled in the Medicare Advantage plans will have access to this package of wellness benefits, at no extra cost. Members should consult their Evidence of Coverage document for specific benefit details as benefits may vary by plan.

Pest Control: Quarterly preventive treatments to regulate or eliminate the intrusion of household pests that may impact a chronic condition. (New in 2020)

Prescribed Meals: 2 meals per day for 90 days delivered to home. Based on qualifying clinical criteria, health plan consumer receives a prescription for meals and periodic appointments with a registered dietitian.

In-Home Support: 4 four-hour shifts. Upon discharge from the hospital or nursing facility, consumers may receive in-home assistance with performing daily living activities.

Respite Care: Up to 80 hours per year. Consumers are eligible if they have a chronic disease and have an unpaid caregiver providing care.

Adult Day Center Visits: Up to 1 visit per week for adult day center services, in order to help older adults who need supervision and assistance.

Pain Management: Up to 24 visits per year to receive a combination of acupuncture/pressure, chiropractic, and/or therapeutic massage. Note: Some plans in California, do not offer the Pain Management benefit but have acupuncture (up to unlimited visits) and routine chiropractic care separate benefits.

Post Hospitalization Meals: Up to 7 days of meal delivery to assist with a transition home following discharge from a hospital or nursing facility.

Exercise Programs: Access to Nifty after Fifty and SilverSneakers, which are fitness programs tailored to older adults, and can be prescribed or individuals can sign up on their own.

Outreach Support Program: Consumers may be paired with an associate to address and alleviate conditions associated with loneliness.

Transportation: Services to help members get to doctor appointments and other healthcare visits.

Individuals who are interested in joining one of these health plans can enroll during this year’s Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP). The AEP begins October 15, 2019, and continues through December 7, 2019 and gives consumers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B the opportunity to sign up for Anthem’s 2020 Medicare Advantage plans.

Source: Company Press Release