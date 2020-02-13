The CoverWallet for Agents platform offers an end-to-end solution for agents to quote, bind, and service customers online

Image: Answer Financial joins CoverWallet for Agents. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Answer Financial, a personal lines insurance agency, has partnered with CoverWallet, a digital insurance platform for small and medium-sized businesses.

Under the partnership, Answer Financial has joined CoverWallet for Agent to harness the technology platform to expand its small commercial insurance capabilities.

The platform enables agents to quote, bind, and service customers online. By joining CoverWallet for Agents, Answer Financial expects to improve the efficiency of its agents and improve the overall customer experience by making it simple, fast and convenient for businesses to buy insurance.

The agents can generate instant quotes for business customers

The CoverWallet online platform allows agents to benefit from an end-to-end solution that facilitates them to generate instant quotes from leading carriers, compare coverage options, bind coverage, accept multiple customer payment methods, offering a seamless customer experience, through the online platform.

Answer Financial vice president insurance product management Jeff Sadler said: “With CoverWallet for Agents we can provide smarter and broad-ranging options for business owners to compare, buy and save on small business insurance while also continuing to offer them great auto and home insurance products from over 30 carriers.”

CoverWallet for Agents general manager Michael Konialian said: “Answer Financial is an exceptional agency, and we are thrilled to be working with them.

“As one of the largest agencies in the country for personal lines, this is an exciting example of an agency expanding services to cater to the 30 million small businesses in the U.S.”

On the CoverWallet for Agents platform, agents can access carriers such as Chubb, Liberty Mutual, Hiscox, CNA, Starr and AmTrust to offer businesses insurance covering general liability, business owners policy, workers compensation, professional liability, cyber liability, and special events all through the online platform.

Last month, Aon completed acquiring CoverWallet to expand its position in the fast-growing commercial insurance market for smaller businesses.

The company intends to leverage its technology and data and analytics capabilities to develop and scale digital client solutions.