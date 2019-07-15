AMP said that its previously announced A$3.3bn (£1.85bn) sale of its Australian and New Zealand wealth protection and mature businesses AMP Life to Resolution Life is not likely to be completed on its current terms due to a regulatory hurdle.

Image: AMP signed a deal to sell AMP Life to Resolution Life. Photo: courtesy of AMP.

The Australian insurance company said that the transaction to divest AMP Life, which was announced in October 2018, is highly unlikely to be closed on the current terms owing to the challenges in satisfying a preceding condition needed for approval from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

According to the Australian insurer, the condition needs RBNZ approval of a transfer of control for AMP Life in a form that is consistent with the present branch structure.

Last week, Resolution Life notified the Australian firm that RBNZ will not consider its change of control application unless it would have separate, ringfenced assets held in New Zealand for the benefit of policyholders in the country. This, according to Resolution Life, is inconsistent with the current branch structure due to which the company doesn’t expect the New Zealand central bank to approve its application.

AMP, in a statement, said: “AMP believes that this reflects RBNZ’s position and that addressing these requirements would adversely impact the commercial return of the sale for both AMP and Resolution Life.

“The failure to meet this condition precedent is exceptionally disappointing as the sale of AMP Life is a foundational element of AMP’s strategy.”

The Australian insurer said that it is working with Resolution Life to find out a solution that addresses policyholder interests, regulatory requirements and gives certainty of execution. The company said that this would need negotiation of new terms which cannot be guaranteed.

Its board is expected to review any revised transaction emerging from the negotiation to see if it is in the best interests of policyholders, the company and its shareholders. The company further said that if a revised transaction is not achieved on acceptable terms, it will retain AMP Life and operate it as a specialist life insurance and mature business with a focus on policyholder outcomes, capital efficiency, and cost.