US-based Amica Mutual Insurance has selected Guidewire’s InsurancePlatform to be delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution via Guidewire Cloud.

Image: Amica Mutual Insurance adopts Guidewire Cloud. Photo: Courtesy of Elchinator/Pixabay.

Amica Insurance, which is a Guidewire customer since 2005, chosen InsurancePlatform applications as self-managed, on-premises deployments to upgrade its technology infrastructure.

Shifting to Guidewire Cloud will allow the US-based mutual insurance firm to adapt more quickly to changing market demands and free its IT team to deliver more value to its policyholders.

Powered by Amazon Web Services’ cloud infrastructure, with SLAs backed by experienced Guidewire teams and SaaS-certified partners, Guidewire Cloud allows insurers to focus on business agility, engaging more deeply with their customers and simplifying IT.

Amica senior vice president and chief information officer Peter Moreau said: “The strong relationship we’ve developed with Guidewire over the years through the implementation of the various InsurancePlatform applications influenced our comfort level and decision to move to Guidewire Cloud.

“It gave us the confidence that moving to Guidewire Cloud will help us further transform our business and continue our commitment to providing policyholders with the very best insurance products and services.”

Guidewire Software chief sales officer Steve Sherry said: “Amica recognizes the advantages of running its business in the cloud.

“We are humbled by its vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities and applaud its mission of putting customers first by providing the products and services that best respond to their needs in a time of accelerating change.”

Recently, Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe (AND-E), the European subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group, chosen Guidewire’s InsurancePlatform to replace its legacy systems and streamline its business.

Under the contract, AND-E will deploy Guidewire products, starting with its ITB (insurethebox) motor line of business in the UK.

Guidewire solutions are said to help AND-E build a unified business architecture and a new foundation for its current and future needs.

Furthermore, Guidewire InsurancePlatform will allow AND-E to deploy a streamlined solution across all lines of business within a reasonable timeframe; and develop better customer engagement solutions.