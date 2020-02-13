The deal will help AmeriLife further expand its retirement planning services

AmeriLife takes majority stake in annuity and retirement firm J.D. Mellberg Financial. (Credit: Pixabay/Pete Linforth)

AmeriLife Group said that it has acquired a majority stake in J.D. Mellberg Financial, an Arizona-based annuity and retirement planning organisation, for an undisclosed price.

Headquartered in Tucson, J.D. Mellberg Financial serves pre-retirees and retirees across the US with its income planning and asset preservation services.

Established in 2005, the company helps its clients in developing and executing retirement income strategies.

According to AmeriLife, the growth of J.D. Mellberg Financial has been due to its multi-media lead-generation and call centre appointment-setting capabilities. This, combined with its technology platform, the Arizona-based firm is said to offer detailed analytics and by using a mobile sales technology tool, matches up agents and prospects.

AmeriLife said that the combined organisation, following the acquisition, represents more than $4.8bn in annual annuity premium.

The Florida-based insurance distributor is said to have further expanded its retirement planning services through the deal.

J.D. Mellberg Financial’s founder Joshua (Josh) Mellberg, alongside Dan Morgan, the general counsel and chief compliance officer of the company will continue to lead the organisation from the existing headquarters in Tucson.

Mellberg said: “We are excited to partner with AmeriLife – a powerhouse in the industry. AmeriLife brings us additional capabilities to support our purpose in helping clients feel more confident about their finances to achieve the retirement lifestyle they want, regardless of unforeseen circumstances.

“With this new partnership, we can continue our rapid growth, while remaining dedicated to serving the needs of our clients and agents.”

Recent acquisitions of AmeriLife

The transaction follows AmeriLife’s recent acquisitions of Dallas Financial Wholesalers, Brookstone Capital Management and Agent Support Group.

According to AmeriLife, the acquisitions add on to its investment and retirement planning capabilities with a broad range of annuities, advanced life insurance solutions, and also investment advisory services.

AmeriLife CEO Scott Perry said: “Josh is passionate about educating consumers to help them make informed choices and feel confident about their financial future.

“He has instilled that customer-centric approach in the agents and the employees on his team.”

In January 2020, an investor consortium led by Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL) had signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in AmeriLife from J.C. Flowers & Co. and other investors, for an undisclosed amount.