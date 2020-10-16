The acquisition expands the final expense platform and call centre capabilities of AmeriLife

Equita Group acquired by AmeriLife. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

AmeriLife Group has acquired The Equita Group, a US-based life insurance marketing organisation, for an undisclosed price.

The acquired company, which is based in Richardson, Texas, was previously known as Equita Financial and Insurance Services. It was established in 1986 by a group of insurance professionals as a life and health insurance distributor.

The company mainly markets life and health products via its distribution network, targeting people who are either preparing for or entering retirement.

Its network is said to have more than 10,000 independent agents, representing annualised life insurance premium of over $32m, and more than 8,000 Medicare applications.

Currently, Equita Group operates in more than 42 states in the US. It has two distinct distribution channels, which are independent contractors and direct-to-consumer.

AmeriLife chairman and CEO Scott Perry said: “The Equita Group’s purpose is centred around providing peace of mind. Their mission meshes seamlessly with that of AmeriLife, and we’re thrilled to have Eric Brennan, Ben Boman and the entire Equita Group team join the AmeriLife family of companies.

“Their success in the final expense market, and their expanding Medicare brokerage and direct-to-consumer capabilities, will only help us further enhance the AmeriLife distribution platform and advance our mission to help people live longer, healthier lives.”

AmeriLife also acquires MACC as part of the deal with Equita Group

As part of the deal, AmeriLife also acquired MACC Insurance Services, an affiliate of Equita Group.

Founded in 2015, MACC has been providing a call centre platform to Equita Group for generating direct-to-consumer sales in the Medicare industry.

MACC is said to have developed a training system for enabling the life insurance marketing organisation to recruit unlicensed individuals and give them licensing, sales and product training, and phone skills needed for selling Medicare products.

Equita Group president Boman said: “AmeriLife is a distribution powerhouse within the industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to join this renowned organisation.

“This relationship gives us the ability to leverage AmeriLife’s resources and provide our independent agents with the tools required to gain an advantage in this highly-competitive space.”