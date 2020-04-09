Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, together with Pembridge Insurance Company and Pafco Insurance Company (ACG), is announcing a “Stay at Home Payment” of more than $30 million dollars to help its personal auto insurance customers. This is the latest in a number of relief measures offered by the company to help customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Allstate, Pembridge and Pafco customers who have an active automobile policy as of today’s date will qualify to receive a one-time payment of approximately 25% of their monthly auto premium. They can expect to receive this “Stay at Home Payment” by cheque in May.

“Our purpose is to make sure our customers are in Good Hands…and we’ve been doing so in Canada since 1953,” said Ryan Michel, President and CEO of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada. “Our commitment is to put our customers first, and to support them with strength, experience and care in these challenging times. The payment is to help relieve the restrictions, changing business practices, and financial burden imposed on our customers. We’ve seen less driving, for example, and this is expected to continue throughout April and into May. We recognize that with fewer people driving, there are fewer collisions on our roads. As a result, we are giving more than $30 million dollars back to our customers. It’s simply the right thing to do,” he added.

ACG’s network of trusted advisors will continue to work closely with our customers, providing the prevention and protection services that Canadians need most during this time of uncertainty. We continue to review our offerings to customers to find tailored solutions that can help relieve the financial burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the other ways in which ACG is providing relief to its customers include:

Payment deferrals

To help customers experiencing financial challenges, we are offering flexibility in payments through a deferral process which gives customers the option to pause their insurance payments for a certain period of time, up to a maximum of 90 days.

Extension of existing coverage

We are extending insurance coverage for customers who use their personal vehicles to deliver food, medicine and groceries for commercial purposes. Standard personal auto insurance policies typically exclude this coverage.

ACG customers are encouraged to explore our online applications and digital tools and contact their agents and brokers to learn about the options available to them.