Allianz, through its Allianz Automotive, has entered into a partnership with Wrisk, a UK-based insurtech, to offer flexible and transparent automotive insurance products on Wrisk’s mobile platform.

Image: Wrisk and Allianz announcing their partnership at DIA event in Amsterdam. Photo: Courtesy of Wrisk Limited.

The insurance products will be offered via car manufacturers at the point of sale, said the UK-based insurtech.

The partnership will leverage Allianz market capabilities, as it is touted to be a preferred choice for more than 40 automotive brands and Wrisk’s mobile platform.

Allianz Automotive chief sales officer Stephan Ruby said: “The partnership will be a catalyser for digitalisation and simplicity. For Allianz Automotive, partnering with an InsurTech like Wrisk gives a tremendous opportunity to offer customer-centric solutions in a transparent and simple way, which is in line with the overall Allianz strategy.”

Initially, the partnership will focus on the UK market. Furthermore, it will be set up the two firms to deliver mobile app-based car insurance products, which will meet the challenges of future mobility.

The partnership was announced at Digital Insurance Agenda (DIA) event in Amsterdam on 25 June. At the event, Wrisk was accompanied by its partners including BMW, the RAC and Munich Re.

Wrisk CEO and co-founder Niall Barton said: “We’re big believers in the insurance industry’s potential for innovation. Working with Allianz Automotive has been really rewarding thanks to their agility and commitment to deliver radically improved solutions for customers.

“This is a prime example of Wrisk’s strategy to develop collaborations with global insurers who have particular dominance in vertical sectors, where together we can unlock new opportunities for them and their B2B2C partners through a mobile-first, connected customer experience.”

In September 2018, Wrisk partnered with BMW and had become the sole supplier of insurance for BMW and MINI Car insurance in the UK.

As part of the partnership, Wrisk offers seven days of free insurance with the purchase of any new or used BMW or MINI vehicle in the UK. Once the seven-day insurance expires, customers can buy comprehensive annual car insurance from Wrisk.