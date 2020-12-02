The policies are available to purchase from 1 December 2020 through travel agents distributing policies issued and managed by Allianz Partners New Zealand. It will be available through more outlets over the coming months

Allianz's current head office is located in Munich. (Credit: Oliver Raupach/Wikipedia.org.)

As part of its ongoing response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Allianz Partners New Zealand has today introduced leisure and business travel insurance for international travel with selected cover for epidemic and pandemic diseases.

While New Zealand’s borders remain largely closed, Allianz Partners New Zealand has accelerated the roll-out of cover for epidemic and pandemic diseases in preparation for when borders reopen and international travel resumes.

CEO Kevin Blyth says Allianz Partners New Zealand is pleased to be issuing this cover amidst prospects of a Pacific Island travel bubble.

“Since launching our new domestic policy with selected cover for epidemic and pandemic diseases in October, the feedback has been highly positive. We work with some of New Zealand’s most recognised and trusted brands in travel and insurance, and it was important to extend this offering to international travel for our partners and their customers – especially in anticipation of a travel bubble with the Pacific Islands,” he says.

The policies provide selected cover for epidemic and pandemic diseases, including but not limited to, Covid-19.

“We made a conscious decision, for a number of reasons, not to limit coverage specifically to Covid-19. This ensures our policies continue to support customers, should Covid-19 evolve or another epidemic or pandemic arise in the future,” he says.

While there will still be a general exclusion for epidemics and pandemics, there will be provision to claim for cancellation if travellers contract an epidemic or pandemic disease such as Covid-19 after purchasing their policy and can no longer travel. Cover for medical claims directly related to an epidemic or pandemic disease such as Covid-19 will only apply after travellers commence their journey.

It is important to note that there is no cover for lockdowns, changes in government alert levels, quarantine or mandatory isolation applying to a population or part of a population. The policy will not respond in the event that any government calls for border closures. As with any travel insurance, disinclination to travel due to fear or change of mind is not covered.

The policies are available to purchase from 1 December 2020 through travel agents distributing policies issued and managed by Allianz Partners New Zealand. It will be available through more outlets over the coming months. Travellers interested in purchasing a policy issued and managed by Allianz Partners New Zealand with this coverage should enquire with their travel agents or contact Allianz Partners New Zealand.

Customers considering the purchase of a travel insurance policy should read the Policy Wording for terms, conditions, limits and exclusions to check what is and isn’t covered under the policy.

Source: Company Press Release