During 2020, AGCS will simplify its regional organization reducing the number of regional units from seven to six and moving from a country-centric to a more global set-up with regional delivery, which reflects the set-up of many clients and global broking partners.

The current regions North America, Asia Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Regional Unit London (including Nordics) will remain unchanged. The future Mediterranean & Africa region will consist of France, Benelux, Italy and Africa (which now brings the whole of Africa under one AGCS unit). Spain/Portugal and South America will be merged into one new ‘Ibero/LatAm’ regional unit, reflecting market links between across these countries.

As announced, there will only be two Chief Regions & Market Officers on the AGCS Board of Management, Bill Scaldaferri for North America and Henning Haagen for all other remaining AGCS regions and markets globally.

In each of these six AGCS regional units, leadership will be consolidated under one Regional Managing Director. Underwriting, Claims or other market-facing teams will be managed across regions under single empowered Regional Heads who will steer each function across all countries per region and report to the Regional Managing Director. As a result each region is managed as a whole to deliver an integrated approach, supported by and aligned with AGCS’ global model and structure.

The regional leadership will change for some regions: Subject to regulatory approval, Nuno Antunes will join AGCS from AIG to lead the Ibero/LatAm region and Alfredo Alonso, moving to AGCS from Argo Global, will be responsible for the Regional Unit London. Corinne Cipière, currently Country CEO for France, will be the new Regional Managing Director for the Mediterranean & Africa region. The regional leadership for Asia Pacific (Mark Mitchell), Central & Eastern Europe (Hans-Joerg Mauthe) and North America (Bill Scaldaferri) will remain unchanged. While Europe and North America will remain key strategic markets, AGCS plans to selectively develop its business in other regions, notably in Asia.