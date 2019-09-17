Headquartered in New York City with team members across the country, the Alliant Mergers & Acquisitions group has collectively worked on over 10,000 transactions and serves over 150 private equity firms

Image: Alliant formalises Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Photo: Courtesy of Stuart Miles/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Alliant Insurance Services has announced the formation of a new brokerage service vertical, Alliant Mergers & Acquisitions. Falling under the Alliant Specialty retail umbrella, Alliant Mergers & Acquisitions will provide expertise to private equity firms and alternative asset investors to ensure transactions are executed properly and with the right risk management techniques.

“In the last decade, there has been considerable investment by private equity firms in specialty industries, especially within aviation, energy, healthcare, and life sciences,” said Peter Arkley, President, Alliant Specialty. “By combining our talented M&A team with our presence as the largest specialty broker, Alliant truly sets the bar at a level higher than our competition can jump.”

Headquartered in New York City with team members across the country, the Alliant Mergers & Acquisitions group has collectively worked on over 10,000 transactions and serves over 150 private equity firms. Alliant services include comprehensive pre-close due diligence, transactional risk placements, brokerage services to portfolio companies, and development of procurement initiatives.

“I am excited to be leading the charge for Alliant,” said Jonathan Gilbert, Senior Vice President. “Our team understands and is committed to the M&A community, and Alliant provides an excellent place for us to continue to thrive under this formalized department and provide exceptional service to our clients.”