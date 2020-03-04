Acquisition of Idaho firm continues Alliant’s run of strength in the Inland Northwest

Image: Alliant acquires Pend Oreille Insurance. (Credit: Pixabay/Pete Linforth.)

Alliant has acquired Idaho’s Pend Oreille Insurance. As one of the area’s largest independent insurance agencies, Pend Oreille brings a longstanding track record of growth and success and a diverse suite of products and services into the Alliant family of companies.

“The firm’s proven strength across markets will provide an additional layer of strength to our team in the Inland Northwest, further expanding our footprint in the region.”

“The Pend Oreille name has long been synonymous with strong service, local expertise, and strong dedication to providing a customized, personal touch,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “The firm’s proven strength across markets will provide an additional layer of strength to our team in the Inland Northwest, further expanding our footprint in the region.”

Pend Oreille is led by co-owners Stefanie Nostdahl and Jodie Corless. The firm provides a broad array of regionally focused insurance solutions to a diverse list of clients in Idaho, Montana, California, Arizona, Colorado, and Washington State. Pend Oreille’s diverse product offerings include commercial insurance, personal insurance, and health and life insurance services, all backed by a seasoned team of professionals that specialize in each area of focus.

“The Pend Oreille promise is centered upon providing a highly personal approach to serving each of our clients, making the insurance process as simple and cost-effective as possible. Joining Alliant furthers this promise,” said Nostdahl.

“Alliant’s proven history of success here in Idaho, combined with its deep pool of national resources, will play an integral role in our ongoing growth, enabling us to provide an even higher level of service and expertise to our client base,” said Corless.

The agreement with Pend Oreille is part of an active regional acquisition campaign. Since 2014, Alliant has completed a large number of strategic acquisitions in the greater Northwest in both property and casualty and employee benefits.

Nostdahl and Corless, along with the entire Pend Oreille team, will join Alliant and continue serving clients nationwide from its Ponderay, ID offices. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release