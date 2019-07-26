Alfa Insurance has deployed Guidewire InsurancePlatform as its new software application for underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, and client data management.

Image: Alfa Insurance deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform. Photo: Courtesy of Boskampi/Pixabay

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Ernst & Young LLP (EY) assisted Alfa with the implementation project.

Alfa deployed Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Guidewire Client Data Management to modernize its core operations and enhance operational efficiency and productivity throughout the organization by standardizing its disparate policy administration, billing management, and claims handling processes on a cohesive technology platform. The company also sought to increase business agility by leveraging tools that will eliminate manual processes, making it easier for agents to do business with them, and bringing new products and product enhancements to market more quickly. Alfa is currently implementing Guidewire EnterpriseEngage to provide a seamless omnichannel digital experience to its policyholders, agents, customer service representatives, and vendors.

“The biggest driver for implementing InsuranceSuite was to modernize our core operations quickly for consistency and to enhance our product offerings,” said Beth Chancey, senior vice president, P&C Operations, Alfa. “Our business users are realizing the power of InsuranceSuite and are asking for additional features and integrations with our claims department in order to utilize the full capabilities of the applications.”

Mike Rowell, senior vice president and chief information officer, Alfa, said, “InsuranceSuite was the fastest implementation project Alfa has ever accomplished. We have received positive feedback from our users, and they are excited with the direction we are going. By having all of our lines of business on InsuranceSuite and involving our agents from the beginning of the implementation process, it has been very easy to train them because they are already familiar with the new systems and can focus on learning new features.”

“We are honored to have helped Alfa Insurance deploy InsuranceSuite,” said Robert Dietz, Principal, Ernst & Young, LLP. “We look forward to continuing to help support Alfa’s efforts in expanding their business capabilities and helping them to empower future growth.”

“We congratulate Alfa Insurance on its successful InsuranceSuite deployment,” said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. “We admire the company’s mission of providing the best personalized service to its customers and look forward to seeing it meet its business imperatives and succeed in a rapidly-changing insurance industry.”

Source: Company Press Release