Alera Group acquires Massachusetts-based employee-benefits firm. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/adamr)

Alera Group, a national employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement services and wealth management firm, today announced that it has acquired Sylvia Group, effective December 31, 2019.

Located in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Sylvia Group has been serving clients throughout New England since its founding in 1950. Their results-driven approach provides clients with leading-edge solutions in personal insurance, business insurance, employee benefits and financial planning. Sylvia Group has unique expertise in serving nonprofits and startups, making them a key partner for organizations throughout the region.

“Sylvia Group, led by Maureen Sylvia Armstrong, is a powerful addition to Alera Group,” said Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera Group. “The strength of Sylvia Group’s property and casualty expertise is a tremendous fit for the Alera Group employee benefits firms in New England. We are thrilled to welcome Sylvia Group to Alera Group and look forward to remarkable growth together.”

“We are joining Alera Group to lead the way in collaboration and industry expertise as we continue to create powerful solutions for our clients,” said Maureen Sylvia Armstrong, CEO of Sylvia Group. “The national tools and resources available to us as an Alera Group company, combined with our local service and relationships, will further set us apart as we serve clients with excellence. We are excited to be part of Alera Group.”

All Sylvia Group employees will continue operating out of the firm’s existing location under the name Sylvia Group, an Alera Group Company, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.