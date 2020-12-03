Lighthouse is a full-service insurance agency, providing home, car, business, life and other insurance services through eight locations

Alera acquires Lighthouse. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Alera, an independent insurance and financial services firm, has acquired Lighthouse, a full-service insurance agency, for an undisclosed amount.

Lighthouse is a US-based provider of home, car, business, life and other insurance services, established through the strategic merger between two local firms, and have completed 40 acquisitions in the span of 25 years.

The company operates through eight locations across Michigan and is specialised in employee benefits and property & casualty insurance solutions offering.

Lighthouse managing partner Tom Helmstetter said: “We believe that our new partnership with Alera Group will open avenues for growth like never before, both for our clients and our firm.

“Together, we will join Alera Group’s national resources with our personalized local services to increase our solution and product offerings. We are proud to join Alera Group and look forward to our collaborative future together.”

Lighthouse is currently serving clients in more than 20 verticals, including specialities in construction, manufacturing and retail.

The firm said that its extensive team of experts will deliver advanced, customised solutions that address the requirements of clients.

Following the acquisition, Lighthouse staff would continue operations in their existing roles, and receive support from Alera’s resources and employees in serving the clients.

MarshBerry Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Lighthouse for the transaction.

Alera Group CEO Alan Levitz said: “Lighthouse Group, led by Tom Helmstetter, is an exciting addition to Alera Group, we are thrilled to welcome the entire team to Alera Group.

“There is a very natural cultural fit between our two collaborative organisations and an opportunity for Lighthouse to leverage Alera’s national platform for the benefit of their clients.”