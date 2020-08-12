Alera is engaged in providing national employee benefits, property casualty, retirement services and wealth management services

Alera expands in Chicago by acquiring Alper Services. (Credit: bertholdbrodersen from Pixabay.)

US-based national insurance and financial services firm Alera Group has acquired Alper Services for an undisclosed amount, to expand its operations in Chicago.

Under the terms of the transaction, Alper Services will become a company of Alera Group, through its subsidiary GCG Financial, located in Deerfield, Illinois. Alper’s employees are expected to continue serving clients in their usual roles.

Alera offers national employee benefits, property-casualty, retirement services and wealth management services through its more than 2,000 employees.

Alera Group CEO Alan Levitz said: “The Alper Services team, led by Leslie Morse, is a strong addition to Alera Group’s presence in Chicago and throughout the Midwest.

“Alper has built a terrific brand and reputation because of the great people inside the organisation and their risk management expertise. It is a pleasure to welcome them to Alera Group knowing that they will bring great value to our collaborative culture.”

Alper Services offers unique claims service model and AuditRate division

Established in 1966, Alper Services is engaged in providing advanced insurance solutions aimed at minimising risk, protecting assets and reducing liabilities for clients across the Midwest and Chicagoland regions.

The company has expertise in property and casualty, trade credit, employee benefits and financial services solutions for middle-market corporations. The company also offers unique claims service model and AuditRate division.

Alper Services CEO Leslie Morse said: “We are excited to join Alera Group and GCG Financial, and we look forward to the ways their national platform will further enhance the Alper Services client offerings.

“As an Alera Group company, we will be able to provide our clients with more top-rated carriers, broader insurance expertise and more accessible technology solutions than ever before.”