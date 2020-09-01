The plan will be included in all flight and hotel Air Canada Vacations packages to select destinations in Mexico and in the Caribbean at no extra cost, as Air Canada Vacations will cover the cost of the coverage

Air Canada Vacations announced today that a COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan, administered by Allianz Global Assistance, will be offered at no additional cost to customers booking with Air Canada Vacations. The plan is designed to cover emergency medical and quarantine expenses if COVID-19 is contracted while travelling.

“We’re pleased to be the first Canadian tour operator to ensure coverage is in place for emergency medical and quarantine expenses relating to COVID-19 through Allianz Global Assistance and the brokerage firm TW Insurance Services as a part of our vacation packages. Our strategy, in conjunction with Air Canada CleanCare+, has been to be at the forefront of travel safety measures, including through the implementation of our Health and Safety Standards in our Sun destinations. We look forward to continuing to work with Allianz Global Assistance to turn our customers’ travel dreams into reality,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations.

“As Canadians look forward to travelling again, safety while abroad is top of mind for travellers more than ever before,” said Chris Van Kooten, Chief Executive Officer at Allianz Global Assistance. “Air Canada Vacations’ customers can once again travel with confidence and enjoy their holiday to the fullest with peace of mind about COVID-19 related medical emergencies.”

All eligible customers who book an Air Canada Vacations package on or after August 31, 2020 for travel between September 4, 2020 to April 30, 2021 to applicable destinations will be covered under the COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan.

Policy terms and conditions can be found here: https://vacations.aircanada.com/en/travel-info/allianz-covid-19-coverage-assistance-plan.

Administered by Allianz Global Assistance, the COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan is underwritten by CUMIS General Insurance Company, a member of the Co-operators group of companies.

