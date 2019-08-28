Using the Smart Health app, customers will be able to manage their general non-critical physical and mental health needs and also chronic complex care through a single provider

Image: AIG Life launches Smart Health app to provide virtual GP and health service for its customers. Photo: courtesy of HanSangYoon/Wikipedia.org.

AIG Life said that it is adding an online tool called Smart Health to provide virtual GP and health service to all its individual and group scheme members.

According to the insurance giant, the Smart Health app will provide unlimited support on demand, at no extra cost, to customers through their smartphone, tablet or PC.

The new virtual GP and health service will help customers handle their general non-critical physical and mental health needs and also chronic complex care via a single provider, said AIG Life.

The service is being offered by Teladoc Health, which currently offers the Best Doctors second opinion service to the insurance giant’s individual customers.

AIG Life marketing director Sue Helmont said: “Our unlimited access to Smart Health is for everyone, no matter when they became insured by us or through which distribution channel it was bought. And because we believe in investing in our own team, we’ve given all AIG Life employees access to the service too.”

How the Smart Health app works

Through the Smart Health app, customers can book 30 minute appointments to consult with a GMC-registered UK-based GP at any time and from any part of the world to get medical advice, a private referral, or a private prescription.

The online tool also provides customised help to individuals and their immediate families looking to inculcate sustainable, long-term health and wellbeing habits, said AIG Life.

Furthermore, the app enables them to get an expert review of their medical case, get mental health support from specialist teams, create a fitness programme apart from getting other benefits.

AIG Life group protection managing director Lee Lovett said: “Providing 24-hour access to a private GP for all of the employees we insure is unique in the group market and should make a real difference to our customers on a day-to-day basis.

“Not only is it convenient and easy for the employee’s whole family to use, it could also be a strong recruitment and retention tool for employers.”