Duck Creek OnDemand is an end-to-end SaaS cloud-based solution that is expected to support the insurer's AIG 200 strategy

AIG employs Duck Creek OnDemand solution to support the AIG 200 strategy. (Credit: HanSangYoon/Wikipedia.org)

American International Group (AIG) has forged a new partnership with US-based insurtech company Duck Creek Technologies by selecting the latter’s Duck Creek OnDemand solution to standardise the group’s policy administration across the word.

Developed as an end-to-end SaaS cloud-based solution, Duck Creek OnDemand is said to offer all services, support, and computing resources required for helping insurance carriers move faster and more efficiently than ever before.

The solution is said to enable a fundamentally new approach for competing in the modern-day insurance industry, where technology supports strategy instead of dictating it, and where insurers are empowered to concentrate on innovation in completely new ways.

Duck Creek OnDemand is claimed to achieve it by making use of the best available technology and by continuously providing new functionality to address the ever-changing property and casualty and general insurance business challenges with both speed and flexibility.

Duck Creek Technologies CEO Michael Jackowski said: “AIG’s scale and geographic reach require a SaaS solution that can support all of its businesses around the world.

“Our team is proud to support such a respected and iconic organization, and to provide the solutions and expertise AIG needs to achieve operational excellence and provide its customers and distribution partners with superb, high quality service.”

According to Duck Creek Technologies, the new partnership is an important enabler of AIG 200, the insurer’s enterprise-wide effort focused on achieving underwriting excellence, modernisation of its operating infrastructure, improving user and customer experience, and helping it become a more unified company.

AIG president comments on the Duck Creek OnDemand solution

AIG president and global chief operating officer Peter Zaffino said: “Duck Creek’s SaaS cloud solution is a core component of the enabling technology we are deploying to support our global underwriting platform.

“Specifically, it will allow us to achieve the new digital experience we want for our customers and distribution partners, drive enhanced data insights to support underwriting excellence, and improve the efficiency of our operations.”