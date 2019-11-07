FIDx is offering advisors a new platform to partner with AIG Life & Retirement to integrate annuities with investment portfolios

AIG partners with FIDx to offer annuities through Envestnet Insurance Exchange. Photo: courtesy of HanSangYoon/Wikipedia.org.

AIG Life & Retirement, a division of American International Group (AIG), has forged a partnership with Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx) to offer its annuities through the latter’s Envestnet Insurance Exchange platform.

FIDx said that financial advisors using the insurance exchange platform can now include AIG annuities as part of their clients’ retirement portfolios. Included in these are fixed, indexed and variable annuities from the AIG unit.

The company calls itself a technology-empowered network that integrates the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to provide annuities and insurance solutions from some of the major carriers.

FIDx said that it is offering advisors a new platform to partner with AIG Life & Retirement to integrate annuities with investment portfolios, thereby helping them to address the financial planning requirements of their clients.

FIDx CEO Dan MacKinnon said: “As we look to continue to expand our offering and provide best-in-class insurance carriers to users, partnering with companies such as AIG is essential.

“We have a joint mission – to make annuity offerings as accessible as possible to investors – and this partnership further demonstrates our dedication to the cause. We are thrilled to be partnering with AIG and excited to continue to develop the Insurance Exchange platform for those joining the ecosystem.”

The partnership between AIG Life & Retirement and FIDx will combine data, platform, solutions and planning tools that offer advisors the ability to enable their clients to achieve financial wellness and balance in their plans. Apart from that, the partnership facilitates data and protocol standards throughout the carrier and wealth management platform industry.

AIG individual retirement CEO Todd Solash said: “Financial advisors play a critical role in helping individuals achieve financial and retirement security.

“As investors seek to address longer lives and retirements that could last three or four decades, it’s more important than ever to meet with an advisor and develop a plan that includes guaranteed lifetime income. We are excited to bring our strengths as the number one provider of annuities to those advisors leveraging the FIDx platform to help their clients enjoy a long, fulfilling retirement.”