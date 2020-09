With Vymo's Partner Relation Management platform, the AIA leadership team is able to closely monitor partner business health in real-time and optimize engagement activities

Darren Thomspon, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer - AIA Thailand (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Vymo)

Vymo, the Distribution Excellence Cloud for Financial Services, announced that it has partnered with AIA Thailand to improve sales productivity and effectiveness of their partner channels in Thailand to increase engagement and improve business. With Vymo, AIA Thailand’s Business Development team will have daily end-to-end visibility and understanding of key business metrics and partner health.

AIA Thailand is the largest insurance company in terms of market share1, approximately 1 out every 3 life insurance policies in Thailand is written by AIA2. With Vymo’s intelligent Partner Relationship Management platform, AIA Thailand will be able to monitor how sales activities are impacting revenue outcomes and improve the quality of partner engagement. Over 300+ Relationship Managers Business Development Executives across Thailand will be using Vymo to engage with their partner distribution networks.

Speaking on the partnership, Darren Thomson, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer – AIA Thailand, says, “Vymo was able to prove, through other interactions with AIA and testimonials to the like, that the company is physically and morally capable of doing an efficient job.”

“We are thrilled to partner with AIA in Thailand and are committed to set new benchmarks of sales productivity in the region. Our partnership with the largest insurer of Thailand further validates our efforts to provide the best sales solutions to our customers,” adds Anurag Srivastava, GM – Asia Pacific & Japan.

Vymo has witnessed rapid growth across the Asia-Pacific region. In India, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA Life) is a joint venture by Tata Sons Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA), deployed Vymo in 2019 to improve partner network health and brand coverage. Vymo helps sales managers to optimize the top of the funnel by allocating the leads to the most appropriate agent and nudge timely engagements to improve conversions per agent and reduce customer turnaround times.

