For more than 50 years, the Kaplow Insurance Agency has provided equine insurance to the show horse community. Recognized as an industry leader in providing coverage to all types of show horses, from high-level equestrian sport horses and show jumpers to quarter horses, reining, cow horse, rodeo and bloodstock, the Kaplow team’s expertise will strategically complement AHT’s thriving equine practice and expand its geographic footprint.

“I was born into the horse and insurance business, as my father was one of the first equine specialists starting back in the 70’s,” explains Evan Kaplow. “My father recognized that his fellow horseman needed an insurance agent that understood horses and could help navigate the equine insurance process. While my family and I showed quarter horses all throughout the United States at a National Level, I was around my father insuring horses, discussing coverage and helping with claims and knew equine insurance would be my career path,” says Kaplow.

The Kaplow Insurance team is comprised of highly experienced horse owners and riders who understand the industry, commitment and intricacies of the equine business and offer clients the confidence that when they have a question or concern, answers are being provided by insurance professionals with extensive horse knowledge.

“AHT‘s success is built upon specialty expertise and industry verticals and the value it delivers to our clients, says Leslie Nylund, Managing Director of AHT insurance. “The acquisition of the Kaplow agency continues to accelerate our growth strategy and expand specialized expertise, coupled with heroic service. We cannot be more excited to have Evan and his team join AHT Insurance.”