AHT and Mason both include the founding agencies of TechAssure, an international non-profit association, advancing corporate insurance and risk management

AHT Insurance acquires Mason. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

US-based insurance brokerage and consulting firm AHT Insurance has completed the acquisition of Mason & Mason Insurance, an insurance brokerage services provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Both the companies constitute the founding agencies of TechAssure, an international non-profit association, engaged in advancing corporate insurance and risk management for technology, life science and venture capital related risks.

AHT Insurance provides property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement, personal and international services for a wide range of industries including technology, manufacturing, government contracting and nonprofits.

AHT president and CEO David Schaefer said: “The thoughtfulness and innovation Phil and Pam Mason display, along with their amazing team, will complement AHT’s core values and add notable expertise to some of our deepest areas of specialization.

“We are excited about what the future holds with Mason as an integral part of AHT and for the opportunities this presents for our clients, staff and partners.”

Mason provides risk management and insurance brokerage service

Mason is a provider of risk management and insurance brokerage service for venture capital, technology and life science firms.

The company is engaged in property and casualty insurance brokerage for more than 40 years to address the needs of businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on niche businesses. The firm operates through offices in Whitman, Massachusetts, and North Conway, New Hampshire.

Also, the company also provides insurance to custom home builders and remodelers in Massachusetts and manages agent for Builders and Remodelers Association of Massachusetts sponsored insurance program.

Insurance professionals from Mason will join forces with that of AHT’s, to ensure providing superior service and dedication to clients, while Phil and Pam Mason will become shareholders in AHT.

Mason & Mason president Phil Mason said: “We’ve been successfully collaborating with David Schaefer and his colleagues at AHT for more than 25 years.

“I respect AHT’s commitment to professional excellence in the niche segments we both serve. There are greater synergies between our firms, and we are committed to successfully integrating and leveraging the best parts of each other.”