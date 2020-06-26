AGIA is an advanced, multi-faceted, full-service broker, marketer, and administrator managing insurance and non-insurance benefit programmes

Majesco upgrades cloud-based InsPro PAS system for AGIA. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

US-based cloud insurance software platform provider Majesco has completed AGIA’s upgrade to InsPro PAS, running on AWS, and moved the operation to cloud.

AGIA is an advanced, multi-faceted, full-service broker, marketer, and administrator managing insurance and non-insurance benefit programmes for more than 100 affinity groups.

AGIA president and CEO Chris Burke said: “The enhanced capabilities of the new version of InsPro PAS will allow us to sell and administer a more diverse set of product offerings to our customers.

“By deploying in the cloud, we are able to optimize and modernise our solution as well as provide our customers with enhanced security, resiliency, scalability, and elasticity of the offerings via the system.”

Majesco provides technology, expertise, and leadership for insurers

InsPro PAS is an end-to-end insurance policy administration tool developed by Majesco, that includes billing and claims to help insurers administers with a full spectrum of products to serve customers, members, and agents.

In addition, the upgrade is expected to provide operational enhancements to streamline the business operations and improve security. The platform is aimed at developing and delivering insurance benefits and services to enhance relationships between affinity organisations and their customers.

Majesco is engaged in providing technology, expertise, and leadership to help insurers modernise, innovate and connect to build the future of their business, and the future of insurance, at speed and scale.

The company offers platforms that connect people and businesses to provide advanced, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal insurance services.

Majesco SVP John Heidelberger said: “We’re so excited to help AGIA continue their business transformation and provide these enhanced features to optimize their business and increase value to their customer base.”