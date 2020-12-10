Ageas Insurance has set up a brand-new video account management team as part of its commitment to supporting regional brokers.

Ageas Broker Connect currently consists of two Business Development Executives and a Business Development Manager, however, Russell White, Director of Distribution for Regional Brokers, Niche and Specialist Schemes says that it could expand if demand grows.

The idea of a dedicated video account management team was something Ageas had been exploring before the pandemic hit, but Russell says the impact of the lockdown restrictions has heightened the market’s appetite for such use of technology.

He said: “Late last year we were exploring the opportunities offered by video account management as part of our drive to offer our brokers a broader service experience and our timing was excellent as this turned out to be one of the biggest changes in the way companies do business in 2020.

“Video conferencing tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams have become a huge part of all our lives over the last year. People feel a lot more comfortable having face-to-face conversations online and it felt natural to accelerate the creation of a team to help brokers who want to work in that way.”

Ageas Broker Connect will give brokers access to one of Ageas’s video account managers, who can help them with everything from digital trading to supporting their own business ambitions.

Grace Clark, one of the newly-appointed Ageas Broker Connect Account Executives, said: “It’s a really exciting opportunity to be part of this new team within Ageas. Not just for my developing career, but also to further enable Ageas’s presence in the virtual world. Our focus is to help brokers who haven’t had a business account manager, by using facilities commonly used in a virtual context. We act as a main point of contact by enabling smooth trading relationships and keeping our processes simple.”

Asif Khan at Riverdale Insurance, one of the first brokers to benefit from Ageas’s video account management team, added: “It’s great to see yet another example of Ageas flexing its proposition to meet brokers’ needs. The new service has been a game changer. Being able to see the person you’re dealing with makes such a difference and I can see this being of benefit to us long after the pandemic is over.”