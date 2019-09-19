The new arrangement is a continuation of the long-term relationship already enjoyed by Ageas and URIS Group

Ageas Insurance has signed a new four-year contract worth £200 million with URIS Group, part of The Ardonagh Group. The deal will see Ageas and URIS provide cover for a number of specialist personal and commercial lines risks in a wide range of niche trade sectors.

The new arrangement is a continuation of the long-term relationship already enjoyed by Ageas and URIS Group, while cementing Ageas’s position as one of Ardonagh’s most significant trading partners.

Commenting on the new deal, Ant Middle Ageas’s Chief Customer Officer said;

“We’ve been telling the market that we’re open to new opportunities to grow our broker distribution and this announcement is further evidence of that. The addition of the URIS portfolio plays to our specialist expertise, while further broadening our continued commitment to the broker market.”

Derek Coles, CEO URIS Group added;

“URIS Group prides itself on serving the specific insurance needs of niche customer communities and Ageas has proven over many years that they can provide us with the specialist expertise and service we are looking for. They have a refreshing trading mentality and I look forward to continuing our successful relationship for another four years.”

