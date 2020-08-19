AF Group will use Convr platform to reduce the time required to quote, improve accuracy and customer experience for its digital acquisition programme

AF Group selects Convr platform. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.)

Speciality insurance provider AF Group is set to use the AI platform of Convr, previously known as DataCubes, to transform its underwriting services.

AF Group is a provider of insurance solutions with enhanced underwriting and exceptional medical management strategies.

The company is licensed in all the states across the US and is maintaining partnerships with more than 1,500 independent agents.

By leveraging Convr’s platform, AF Group is expected to reduce the time required for quoting along with improving accuracy and the customer experience for its digital acquisition program.

AF Group fundamental underwriters vice president Abel Travis said: “After a thorough review of all options on the market, Convr was the clear choice for us based on the exceptional performance of their platform and strong culture of partnership.

“Together, we look forward to transforming the way insurance – specifically workers’ compensation – is delivered to our customers.”

Convr platform includes d3 Intake, d3 Risk 360, d3 Answers, and d3 Risk Score

Convr is an underwriting decisioning platform for commercial P&C insurers that leverages advanced AI and decision science to modernise the commercial underwriting process. The platform has been designed to support all core commercial lines of business, said the company.

The platform is said to ensure all types of commercial carriers leverage its real-time underwriting decisions, based on rich data and intelligence gathered by external sources, to enhance productivity, profitability, efficiency and accuracy.

Convr’s platform is accessible through white-labeled portal or API, and is divided into four products, dubbed d3 Intake, d3 Risk 360, d3 Answers, and d3 Risk Score.

d3 Intake is focused on reading and digitising submission paperwork, including ACORD applications and loss runs, to reduce manual data entry. d3 Answers leverage AI to respond to underwriting questions to save underwriter time and improve consistency and accuracy.

d3 Risk 360 offers insights on risks, based on third party data sources, while d3 Risk Score facilitates risk selection to enhance focus on downstream underwriting resources.

Convr CEO Bruce Simpson said: “To be working with the team at AF Group is both energizing and exciting. We are in the midst of an industry shift to a new product category and companies such as AF Group are leading the way.”