Aegon Life Insurance aims to build its digital prowess capabilities with Saksoft’s solutions

Chennai-based Saksoft to digitally transform Aegon Life (Credit: Pixabay/Lorenzo Cafaro)

Indian insurance company Aegon Life Insurance has selected Saksoft, a Chennai-based niche technology firm, for its digital transformation.

Through the partnership, Aegon Life Insurance aims to build its digital capabilities by using Saksoft’s solutions.

Aegon Life Insurance Company chief technology officer Douglas Kennedy said: “We are able to build our presence in Pune and in this journey Saksoft has helped us in making this happen. We have now ODC setup in Baner, Pune.

“And with this partnership, we could leverage the broad range of technology solution capabilities that Saksoft has offered us from their niche group companies. Looking forward to grow this ODC in Pune and mark our presence apart from Mumbai.”

Saksoft offers digital transformation solutions, helping businesses to stay relevant in a connected and rapidly evolving world. The company offers a comprehensive suite of business transformation, information management, application development and testing services.

Headquartered in Chennai, India, the company has 14 offices across the US, Europe and Asia with a headcount of more than 1,100.

Saksoft chairman and managing director Aditya Krishna said: “Saksoft’s core strength is in helping customers with their Digital Transformation aspirations. I am proud that Aegon Life has chosen us as their preferred Technology Partner in India.

“With the combination of our technology competency, and strong team of experts based across our centres we are confident that this synergy will flourish and we will achieve our objectives through mutual respect and sharing. We will deliver our best to Aegon Life for them to achieve their vision and goals.”

Aegon Life partnered with MobiKwik in 2019

Last April, Aegon Life partnered with MobiKwik, an Indian fintech company to launch a smart digital insurance product.

The insurance company and MobiKwik had launched an assorted insurance product called Aegon Life Group Term Plus Plan offering both death and accidental disability benefit on MobiKwik App.

The plan was offered for as low as INR20 ($0.28) in premium for a sum assured of INR200,000 ($2813.8) which included term insurance and accidental disability.

For the new insurance product, MobiKwik developed an easy, fast and fully digital in-app purchase flow, on its app.