Ageas’ new household insurance product features Insurer Hosted Pricing offering brokers the most up-to-date Ageas rates and sophisticated underwriting process directly through the Acturis platform

Acturis extends personal lines offering with latest Ageas home product. (Credit: Mona Tootoonchinia from Pixabay)

Acturis, the leading insurance technology provider, has partnered with Ageas to expand the personal lines offering of its award-winning platform with the launch of the latest Ageas product House Guard.

Ageas’ new household insurance product features Insurer Hosted Pricing offering brokers the most up-to-date Ageas rates and sophisticated underwriting process directly through the Acturis platform. Brokers can now trade House Guard with peril-related premiums and a wider underwriting footprint that covers more property types and customers.

The product also supports FloodRe, allowing for suitable risks to be ceded to the FloodRe pool by the insurer, enabling Acturis brokers to offer affordable cover to those living in flood prone areas.

Adam Clarke, Chief Underwriting Officer at Ageas, said on the launch:

“Our new House Guard product offers brokers a comprehensive product at an accurate price. We’re delighted that they can now easily access this product through the Acturis platform.”

Jim Lorimer, Personal Lines Director at Acturis, commented:

“We are delighted to have worked with Ageas on their latest product and be able to provide House Guard to Acturis brokers as part of our extensive home panel. This offering will expand our Personal Lines proposition and give Acturis brokers increased choice and flexibility in what they are able to offer to their customers.”

