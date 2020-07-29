The fall in part reflects the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown with most motorists making far fewer car journeys

ABI says cost of motor insurance falls to four year low. (Credit: John Hernandez from Pixabay)

The average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance in the second quarter of the year at £460 was at its lowest quarterly level in four years according to the ABI’s latest Motor Insurance Premium Tracker, published today.

The ABI’s Tracker is the only survey that looks at the price consumers pay for their cover, rather than the price they are quoted.

The figures highlight that

the average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance was £460, down £14 (3%) on the first quarter of the year.

year on year, the average premium fell by £9 (2%) to stand at its lowest level since quarter 3, 2016.

Laurenz Gerger, ABI’s General Insurance Policy Adviser, said:

Our latest motor premium tracker clearly shows that motorists have been benefitting from reduced road accident frequency during lockdown.

In addition to the average premium falling to the lowest level in years, motor insurers have provided extra support to their customers by waiving any requirements to extend cover for millions of workers who may need to drive to different locations, and people who want to help their communities by transporting medicines or groceries to support those affected by Coronavirus.

However, continued cost pressures, including rising repair bills and the delay in introducing personal injury reforms, mean that motorists will need to continue to shop around to get the best deal for their needs.”

Source: Company Press Release